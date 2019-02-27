South Bay outage leaves more than 1,100 without power

SAN DIEGO — A power outage in the South Bay left more than 1,100 people without power late Wednesday morning.

The lights went out around 10 a.m. in National City and surrounding areas, including North Island and the Tijuana River Park area. San Diego Gas and Electric said 1,156 people were without power. FOX 5 heard from businesses in the area that were forced to close due to loss of power.

Power was restored shortly before 1 p.m. Crews said they repaired damaged equipment that caused the loss of service.

You can track conditions live on SDG&E’s outage map.