Neighbor remembers young woman shot in murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- New information is being revealed about a murder-suicide in which two teens were found dead at a San Carlos home Tuesday night.

A couple hours after it happened, Barbara Sennett said she found out 19-year-old Willow Singer had been killed. According to San Diego police, shortly after 8 p.m. she was shot by 19-year-old Thomas Hayes who then turned the gun on himself.

“Nothing you can say. It’s a nightmare. It’s a total nightmare,” Sennett said. “Very, very hard to comprehend."

The Singer family has asked for privacy but one of Willow's relatives told FOX 5 Hayes was a "controlling ex-boyfriend."

“He has a family and you know that his mother and parents, this is devastating for them too so, so many people are affected by what’s happened,” Sennett said.

Sennett said her heart especially hurts for the Singer family. She said Willow's mother also recently lost her husband to cancer.

“Why? Why to such a nice family does something like this have to happen? There’s no explanation,” Sennett said.

Sennett said she did not know Willow well, but says she was a great kid from what she knew about her.

"I knew that she was going to college and had her own car," Sennett said.

Sennett said she knows what it feels like to lose a child, but cannot speak to the pain Willow's mother and brother are feeling.

“It’s just almost frightening. How quickly with the snap of your fingers life can change for you,” Sennett said.

Investigators said they are looking into whether there was any prior history of violence between the teens.