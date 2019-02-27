Murder-suicide claims lives of 19-year-old couple

SAN DIEGO - Authorities released the names of a young couple who died in a murder-suicide at a San Carlos neighborhood.

Patrol officers responding to reports of a shooting found the bodies of Thomas Hayes and Willow Singer, both 19, in the front doorway of the latter's family home in the 6300 block of Budlong Lake Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to San Diego police.

Detectives determined that Hayes shot Singer, whom he had been dating, before killing himself with the same handgun, Lt. Anthony Dupree said.

Investigators were looking into whether there had been any prior history of violence between Hayes and Singer, the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

