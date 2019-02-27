Missing woman’s body found buried on her Tijuana property

SAN DIEGO – The father and sisters of a woman who was missing since early February discovered her body buried in the courtyard of her Tijuana home, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Fernanda González Serrano, 32, who grew up in San Diego and Tijuana, was reported missing on Feb. 3 after she stopped answering her family’s messages on the WhatsApp messages, the U-T reported.

“My sister never turns her phone off. She always answers,” Serrano’s sister Erika González told the newspaper. She suspected something was wrong.

A couple days after González was reported missing, Fernanda’s family found out her husband, Baudelio Juárez, had suffered a gunshot wound and was at UC San Diego Medical Center, the U-T reported.

Juárez, worked told San Diego law enforcement that he was shot in Tijuana, but ended up in San Diego for treatment, a Tijuana prosecutor told the U-T.

The family told police they feared for Fernanda’s safety. The González family searched for answers of her whereabouts – posted pictures of her on social media and throughout Tijuana.

San Diego Union-Tribune reported that González’s father found her body Sunday buried outside his daughter’s Tijuana home with a Volkswagen Beetle parked on top of her grave.

Homicide investigators on both sides of the border are working on the case.

González’s white Jeep Grand Cherokee with California license plate 6VXP431 is missing, the U-T reported. Anyone with information about the vehicle and the case should contact either police in San Diego or Tijuana.

Fernanda González attended Southwest High School in south San Diego. She and Juárez were married in San Diego about 14 years ago, the newspaper reported. The couple frequently traveled between Tijuana and San Diego.