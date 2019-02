Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A local studio that focuses on circuit training, shows cardio doesn't have to be based on running, biking and hanging out on the elliptical machine. This month The Fit Mill is charging $140 dollars for 14 classes, and giving back some of the proceeds to the American Heart Association.

Heather Lake shows us some of the ways you can get your cardio in without getting bored at the gym.