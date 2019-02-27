× La Mesa council lifts restrictions granny flats

LA MESA, Calif. – The La Mesa City Council Tuesday unanimously backed a series of measures that would make it easier for property owners build and rent “granny flats.”

The council approved ordinance changes that would relax a number of previous restrictions on renting accessory dwelling units. Property owners would no longer be required to live in the main house on a property in order to rent out a secondary unit . The amended ordinance would allow rental units on smaller lots and property owners would now longer be required to provide parking for renters.

Proponents of the changes say they will enable more people to build and rent granny flats on their property.

The City Council will have a second reading of the modified ordinance on March 5. If the council approves it on the second reading, it will take affect 30 days later.