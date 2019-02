Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The annual Golf & Craft Beer Festival is setting up for a weekend full of clinics, freebies and test drives. The Pala Mesa Resort is hosting this year's event and coordinators say rain or shine, the event will still take place. Proceeds from the putting clinics will raise money for the new Special Olympics golf team in Fallbrook.

Heather LakeĀ introduces us to a long drive champion who's trying to set a world record this weekend.