Family of murdered Grossmont College student wants answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The family of a Grossmont College student found dead on the sidewalk in Lincoln Park was begging for answers in his death.

Shay Ruffin said her son Gregory Izik Ruffin Jr. stepped outside Sunday evening to have a cigarette. San Diego police said someone called them at 11 p.m. after finding Ruffin critically injured along 47th Street, near Castana Street.

Paramedics tried to save the 22-year-old, who had trauma to his upper body, but he died before making it to the hospital.

“A momma’s boy for sure. Did anything for me. He was a nice kid. He was my baby,” Shay Ruffin said. “I want justice. I want to know why somebody would do that to my son and leave him on the street."

Ruffin Jr.'s family said he wasn't affiliated with any gangs.

“I think it was wrong place, wrong time. That’s my kid. They’re affecting a whole family and friends,” Ruffin said.

Ruffin said her son was attending Grossmont College and was a former standout basketball player at Serra High School. She said he talked about becoming a star basketball player or physical therapist.

The hurting mother said right now she feels numb and it has not fully set in yet that she has lost her son that was a brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.

San Diego police said they have no suspects as of Tuesday night. Anyone with information on Ruffin's death is asked to call SDPD homicide detectives at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.