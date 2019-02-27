Coaster train kills man walking on tracks in North County

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A man walking on train tracks in Carlsbad was struck and killed Wednesday evening by a Coaster Train.

Deputies responded about 6 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian collision involving a Coaster Train on the tracks just south of Tamarack Avenue, according to Deputy M. Levine of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The train was traveling at approximately 75 miles per hour when the man was observed walking on the tracks, Levine said. The man was struck by the train and pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.