Carlsbad Flower Fields open Friday

CARLSBAD, California — The Flower Fields in Carlsbad will officially open to the public Friday, March 1 for their 2019 season.

Every spring, visitors flock to the attraction to enjoy 50 colorful acres of Tecolote Ranunculus flowers adorning the rolling hillsides of Carlsbad Ranch.

Check out the Flower Fields’ full calendar of events here.

The Flower Fields staff always reminds early visitors that they should expect to see more green than a full, vibrant variety of colors at this early point in the season. But recent winter storms blanketed the area with rain and there are already signs of the positive effects.