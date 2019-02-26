Wild altercation between 99 Cent Store security guard and accused shoplifter captured on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - A wild altercation was caught on video between a security guard and a woman he accused of shoplifting at a 99 Cent Store in Southern California.

The video showed the woman throwing items at the security guard before he attempted to spray her with mace. He was then seen punching the woman in the face, knocking over a sunglass stand in the process.

The woman backed away from the guard before he punched her again, a witness said. The two continued to shout at each other as the woman walked out of the store.

A bystander caught the confrontation on video at the Van Nuys store. The woman was later arrested.

The store manager told KTLA the security guard was let go the next day.