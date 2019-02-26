× Wig-wearing woman accused of credit card fraud

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Tuesday asked for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected in credit card fraud in San Diego.

On December 21, a woman believed to be wearing a wig opened two fraudulent credit card accounts at two different Walmart stores, the Murphy Canyon and Grossmont Center locations, according to San Diego County Crime Stoppers. She made a $1,500 purchase at each Walmart.

The suspect attempted to open another fraudulent credit account at Marshalls and Target stores in the Kearny Mesa area, but was unsuccessful, authorities said. She then went to a Chase Bank and withdrew nearly $4,000 in cash from the victim’s bank account, Crime Stoppers reported.

The victim had a credit monitoring service that notified her of the fraudulent activity.

The suspect may be using a fake ID card with the victim’s basic information. The victim told investigators that she does not know how the suspect was able to get her personal information.

The suspect was described as a white woman in her mid 20s to late 3s, medium build, wearing a dark-colored wig. She wore glasses with dark frames when she was in the bank, investigators said.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call SDPD’s Economic Crimes Unit at 619-446-1050. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 888-580-8477. A $1,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest in the case.