Vehicle hits pole, leaving hundreds without power in Bonsall

Posted 8:33 PM, February 26, 2019, by

BONSALL, Calif. – A crash left hundreds of Bonsall residents without power Tuesday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle hit a power pole near South Mission Road on state Route 76, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Approximately 750 SDG&E customers were without power in the following communities: Pala Mesa Resort, Pala Mesa Village, Bonsall, Camino Del Rey Downs, Gopher Canyon, South Fallbrook and San Luis Rey Heights. Power was expected to be restored by 9:30 p.m., according to the utility’s website.

Check SDG&E’s outage map for updates.

Google Map for coordinates 33.294257 by -117.221988.

