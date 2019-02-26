Vehicle hits pole, leaving hundreds without power in Bonsall

BONSALL, Calif. – A crash left hundreds of Bonsall residents without power Tuesday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle hit a power pole near South Mission Road on state Route 76, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Approximately 750 SDG&E customers were without power in the following communities: Pala Mesa Resort, Pala Mesa Village, Bonsall, Camino Del Rey Downs, Gopher Canyon, South Fallbrook and San Luis Rey Heights. Power was expected to be restored by 9:30 p.m., according to the utility’s website.

Check SDG&E’s outage map for updates.

@NorthCountyFire is on scene of a rescue traffic collision with down power lines. There is a hard closure in place on S. Mission Road from the 5000 block of S. Mission Road and State Route 76. #MissionIC — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) February 27, 2019