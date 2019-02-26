Vehicle hits pole, leaving hundreds without power in Bonsall

BONSALL, Calif. – A crash left hundreds of Bonsall residents without power Tuesday night.
Around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle hit a power pole near South Mission Road on state Route 76, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Approximately 750 SDG&E customers were without power in the following communities: Pala Mesa Resort, Pala Mesa Village, Bonsall, Camino Del Rey Downs, Gopher Canyon, South Fallbrook and San Luis Rey Heights. Power was expected to be restored by 9:30 p.m., according to the utility’s website.
Check SDG&E’s outage map for updates.
33.294257 -117.221988