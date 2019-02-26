Two Miramar-based Marines under investigation following blackface social media post

SAN DIEGO — The Third Marine Air Wing launched an investigation after a social media post showing two Miramar-based Marines in blackface starting circulating on social media.

The video was originally shared on Snapchat and was later shared across multiple social media platforms. The video shared by an Instagram user shows two Marines wearing black masks. In the video, you can hear one man saying “hello monkey,” before the two men appeared to salute to the camera.

In the post, the Twitter user tagged the U.S. Marines official account asking for a comment.

This is Zach Highfield, he’s a Marine who is proudly displaying his bigotry by wearing blackface in his military gear. The man behind him who says “hello monkey” hasn’t been identified yet. Care to comment on this racist behavior @USMC? pic.twitter.com/mKPLetFrYs — Simar (@sahluwal) February 23, 2019

First Lt. Fredrick D. Walker of 3rd Marine Airport Wing issued the following statement:

“We are aware of the social media post. An investigation has been initiated to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding the content. Our leaders are committed to maintaining an environment of professionalism, dignity, and respect. 3rd MAW takes all allegations of discriminatory behavior very seriously as they stand in stark contrast of our core values of honor,courage, and commitment and do not reflect the discipline and professionalism of the Marines and Sailors of 3rd MAW.”

The investigation is ongoing.