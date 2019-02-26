State lawmakers propose renewing vehicle registration every 2 years

SACRAMENTO — In an effort to shorten wait times at Department of Motor Vehicle offices, state lawmakers are introducing a series of proposals, including one that would permit vehicle registration every two years instead of annually.

Under Senate Bill 460, the DMV’s director would be authorized to permit biennial registration beginning on Jan. 1, 2020. After that, vehicle registration renewals would be required every other year , according to the bill.

The legislation was introduced last Thursday by state Sen. Jim Beall, who represents the Bay Area and is the chairman of the Senate Transportation and Housing committee. The committee has been working with the DMV to look for ways to ease wait times at the department’s field offices, which have long been a frequent cause for complaint among California motorists.

“We know there are systemic problems with the DMV. I’m working to tackle efficiency measures that would allow DMW employees to spend more time on customer service,” Beall said in a statement. “My bill to make registration two years rather than one, is just one idea on how to increase efficiency so the DMV can focus on core services and simplification through more automation.”

Another proposal, Assembly Bill 867, would let motorists to use their credit cards to pay for fees in all field offices. It would also allow motorists to pay their vehicle registration fees in monthly, bimonthly or semiannual installments.

