SDSU police need help identifying possible burglary suspects

Posted 12:24 PM, February 26, 2019, by

The San Diego State University Police Department needs help identifying two individuals who may have been involved in a recent burglary. (Credit: SDSU Police)

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State University police asked the public for help Tuesday with identifying two possible burglary suspects.

The burglary happened on campus on Sunday, February 17 between 12:50 a.m. and 1:20 a.m., according to SDSU police spokeswoman Raquel Herriott. After reviewing surveillance video, police issued an alert hoping someone would come forward and identify the two men.

Herriott said there was no threat to the university. She didn’t provide any other details about the investigation.

Anyone with information should call 619-594-4636 or email policeinvestigations@sdsu.edu. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The San Diego State University Police Department needs help identifying two individuals who may have been involved in a recent burglary. (Credit: SDSU Police)

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.