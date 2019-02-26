SDSU police need help identifying possible burglary suspects

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State University police asked the public for help Tuesday with identifying two possible burglary suspects.

The burglary happened on campus on Sunday, February 17 between 12:50 a.m. and 1:20 a.m., according to SDSU police spokeswoman Raquel Herriott. After reviewing surveillance video, police issued an alert hoping someone would come forward and identify the two men.

Herriott said there was no threat to the university. She didn’t provide any other details about the investigation.

Anyone with information should call 619-594-4636 or email policeinvestigations@sdsu.edu. Tipsters can remain anonymous.