San Diego native among 3 killed in Amazon cargo plane crash

SAN DIEGO – One of three people killed when an Amazon cargo jet crashed near Houston was a pilot who grew up in San Diego.

Sean Archuleta was on the Boeing 767 cargo jet Saturday when it crashed  into shallow water in Trinity Bay near Anahuac, Texas. The jet was branded as an Amazon Prime Air jet and was traveling from Miami to Houston when it went down about 40 miles from George Bush International Airport.

Archuleta, 36, was from San Diego County and graduated from Rancho Buena Vista High School in Vista.  He had been a pilot with Mesa Airlines and was about to start his dream job as a pilot with United Airlines.

Archuleta is survived by his wife, a stepdaughter and a 9-month-old son.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Archuleta's family.

