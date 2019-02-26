Report of gunfire prompts lockdown at Southwestern College

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – The Chula Vista campus of Southwestern College was briefly locked down after reports of gunfire in the library.

Chula Vista police evacuated the library and were searching it, but they say they have not found a shooter. There are no reports of any injuries at the school.

The entire campus was briefly placed on lockdown as police continue searching.

At 1:43 p.m., campus authorities lifted the lockdown and said all campus operations were resuming as normal.

College and Chula Vista police investigated possible gunfire on the 3rd floor of the Chula Vista SWC library. Only the library was evacuated and the entire campus went on a brief lockdown, which has now been lifted. The all-clear has been given. All operations resume as normal. — Southwestern College (@swc_news) February 26, 2019

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.