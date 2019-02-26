Racing possible cause of fiery crrah near Barona Casino, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKESIDE, Calif. --Authorities were searching for a motorist who fled from an overturned car Tuesday morning after crashing on a rural road in Lakeside, possibly during a race with another vehicle.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of Wildcat Canyon and Barona roads, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

A motorist driving a 1995 Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on Wildcat Canyon Road at a high speed when the car veered to the right for unknown reasons and the right front tire struck a raised concrete curb on the west side of the road, Garrow said.

The Ford left the roadway, overturned onto its roof and caught fire, he said.

Firefighters arrived and put out the fire, but the Ford driver was gone by the time crews arrived, Garrow said.

"There were reports to the Fire Department that the Ford may have been speeding or racing with another vehicle prior to the collision," Garrow said. "This report has not been confirmed as we are still attempting to contact the driver of the Ford and witnesses."

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to call the California Highway Patrol's El Cajon office at (619) 401-2000.