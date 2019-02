RAMONA, Calif. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and critically injured late Tuesday morning near a Ramona intersection, authorities said.

The accident occurred shortly before 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of Main and Seventh streets, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The unidentified pedestrian was airlifted to a hospital with a head injury, Cal Fire spokeswoman Julia Martony said.