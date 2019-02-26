× Man pleads guilty to South Bay shooting that wounded woman

SAN DIEGO — A man who shot and wounded a woman last year near National City Golf Course and then holed up in a home during a three-hour SWAT standoff pleaded guilty Tuesday to a pair of assault with a deadly weapon counts.

Raymond Milam Magana, 37, is expected to be sentenced in May to 15 years in state prison for last April’s shooting at a residence in the 2800 block of Prospect Street.

Magana entered into the plea deal on the day he was slated to go on trial. Several other charges, including attempted murder, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm, will be dismissed at sentencing.

The shooting occurred on the afternoon of April 2, 2018, when police received word of gunfire in the unincorporated Lincoln Acres area, sheriff’s Detective Jason Phillips said. By 4 p.m., responding deputies learned that the wounded victim had already been taken to nearby Paradise Valley Hospital, but believed Magana was “still armed inside the residence.”

At the time, police said the unidentified victim was hospitalized in serious condition.

A sheriff’s SWAT team was called to the scene after several unsuccessful attempts to contact Magana by phone and persuade him to surrender, Phillips said. Residents in the area were told to shelter in place while the standoff was underway.

Just before 7 p.m., the SWAT team took Magana into custody at his front door, Phillips said. During the arrest, Magana sustained minor injuries and was treated at a hospital before being booked into jail.