Janet Jackson announces summer Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas will soon be home to the ‘Rhythm Nation.’

Janet Jackson announced her Las Vegas residency Tuesday that’s scheduled to begin in May at Park MGM.

“I’m so excited to announce my new Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis”! A celebration of my journey and the 30th anniversary of Rhythm Nation,” the iconic singer posted to Instagram.

Members of Jackson’s fan club will be able to take advantage of an exclusive presale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Citi cardmembers will gain access hours later.

Tickets for the general public go on sale March 2 at 10 a.m.