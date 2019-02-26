IB mayor reiterates fight for clean water in State of the City address

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina delivered his fifth State of the City Address to a packed audience Monday night.

Dedina highlighted several of the city's accomplishments in 2018, including improved and safer streets, a growing tourism industry and a declining crime rate.

Imperial Beach is the safest beach town in San Diego County, Dedina said.

Dedina also reiterated his commitment to fighting for clean water in Imperial Beach.

"There’s been a broken sewer pipe in Tijuana for three months," Dedina said.

That broken pipe, with the help of a series of winter storms, is responsible for sending sewage, chemical waste and plastic pollution across the border, into the Tijuana River and into the ocean in Imperial Beach.

Some residents attended the State of the City to learn more about the efforts to fix the ongoing problem.

“I would love to see the city continue to dog Baja California and the international water authority to make sure we get that changed. I mean these are waters that our children swim in," Imperial Beach resident Laura Wilkinson told FOX 5.

Dedina updated the public on the latest in a federal lawsuit, filed in September, against the International Water and Boundary Commission.

The City of San Diego is the latest to join in on the lawsuit.

“I’m really proud of what the city is doing and how the city is working with other entities in the county and across the border to get things done," Imperial Beach resident Bethany Case said.

“Our clean beaches and clean water and quality of life is worth fighting for," Dedina said. “Congress just allocated $15 million for the whole border to fix this problem. I know supervisor Cox is working to get another 340 million out of Congress for the entire U.S. - Mexico Border. We still have a lot more work to do."