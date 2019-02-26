Authorities identify man found dead on Lincoln Park sidewalk

SAN DIEGO –Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 22-year-old man who was found gravely injured on a sidewalk in the Lincoln Park area and died at the scene.

Police and firefighters responding at 11:11 p.m. Sunday to a report of a person down in the 300 block of 47th Street found Gregory Izik Ruffin Jr. suffering from apparent trauma to his upper body, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Paramedics attempted live-saving measures, but Ruffin died before they could get him to a hospital, Dobbs said.

Anyone with information on the man’s death was asked to call SDPD homicide detectives at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.