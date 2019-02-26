× Apartment fire that injures 2 blamed on cigarette

SAN DIEGO — A man and a child were injured late Tuesday afternoon in a Carmel Valley apartment fire, authorities reported.

The blaze in the 12600 block of Torrey Bluff Drive started about 4:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The man, who suffered serious burns, told firefighters that he was smoking in the bedroom of the apartment when a gust of wind blew sparks from the cigarette and ignited material in the room.

It took firefighters roughly 20 minutes to get the flames under control, SDFRD spokesman Alec Phillipp said.

Medics took the victims to UCSD Medical Center. The man was treated for burns and the child was treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire caused extensive damage to the bedroom in the second-floor apartment.