47 cockatiels rescued from small apartment up for adoption

SAN DIEGO - Nearly four-dozen cockatiels rescued from a one-bedroom apartment in Rancho Bernardo last month were ready to find forever homes.

The San Diego Humane Society announced the birds will be available for adoption at their San Diego campus at 5500 Gaines Street Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The birds will need socialization and time to adjust in their new homes, San Diego Humane Society spokeswoman Dariel Walker said.

"To minimize the birds’ stress levels, adopters are encouraged to have their new habitat and food already purchased and set up so they can bring the birds straight home after adopting. Adopters are also encouraged to give themselves extra time, as parking will be limited."

The cockatiels rescued from a one-bedroom apartment in Rancho Bernardo last month are ready to find homes. From 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. the birds will be available for adoption at our San Diego Campus. #AdoptDontShop #InspireCompassion pic.twitter.com/ZW0gWxhVH6 — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) February 26, 2019

Officers from the animal organization’s law enforcement unit removed more than 80 birds from a potential hoarding situation at an apartment on Avenida De Los Lobos on January 23. Most of the birds were in acceptable medical condition and take to the animal shelters to be evaluated.

A man who owned all of the birds called authorities for help. He told them he started out with a few birds, they laid eggs and the situation ballooned out of the control.

So far, our Humane Officers have removed 45 birds from an apartment unit in Rancho Bernardo. We will share more information as soon as we can. pic.twitter.com/61Bj87h198 — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) January 23, 2019

Many of the rescued birds were adopted before Tuesday by the animal care staff who were responsible for caring for them since they were removed from the home, Walker said. The remaining 47 birds were up for public adoption.