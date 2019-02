Small quake strikes near Lake Henshaw

SAN YSABEL, Calif. – A small earthquake struck a rural corner of San Diego County Tuesday morning.

The preliminary magnitude 3.4 temblor, which had a depth around four miles, was recorded near Palomar Mountain at 6 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter was located about 14 miles northeast of Ramona in an area near Lake Henshaw.

Reports on the USGS “Did You Feel It?” map showed light shaking could be felt throughout inland North County and as far south as Spring Valley.

Sylvia Cerda-Bates of Ramona told FOX 5 she was awake in bed and it sounded like a big truck driving by. She said she knew it was an earthquake when her windows shook and the ceiling fan vibrated.