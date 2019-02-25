Woman killed by falling rock and ice at Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — A woman died at Yosemite National Park in California on Sunday, after park officials say she was hit by falling rock and ice.

The National Park Service said in a news release Monday that the woman, Xuan Wang, 56, was hiking on the Mist Trail of the park. The popular trail, however, is closed during this time of year because of “icy and hazardous conditions,” the release said.

CNN meteorologist Gene Norman said that while weather likely did not play a role in Wang’s death, there was a wind advisory in the area of Yosemite for expected gusts of 55 mph.

“The trail closure is clearly marked and there is a gate on the trail reminding visitors of the closure,” the release states. “Wang ignored the signs, went around the gate and the incident happened on the trail” that led to trail’s top at Vernal Fall.

CNN has attempted to reach out to Wang’s family, but has not heard back.