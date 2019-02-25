Suspected DUI driver arrested after 5-vehicle crash

SAN DIEGO — A suspected drunken driver was arrested Monday morning after a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in the Rancho Penasquitos area sent at least one person to a hospital with major injuries, authorities said.

A second patient was also taken to Palomar Medical Center to be treated for what were described as minor injuries following the crash, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Alec Phillipp said.

The crash, involving a Hyundai sedan, a Volkswagen sedan, a Ford sedan, a Cadillac SUV and another vehicle, was reported shortly before midnight Sunday on northbound I-15 south of Carmel Mountain Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The Hyundai driver, whose name was not immediately available, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Doerr said.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.