Smollett $3,500 check to brothers appears to be for ‘training’ fee: report

CHICAGO — "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett may have support for his claim that he didn’t pay two brothers to stage a fake attack on him, WGN reported Monday.

TMZ released a copy of the canceled check Smollett wrote to the brothers, one of whom was his personal trainer. The memo line on the check reads, “5 week Nutrition/Workout program Don’t Go.”

Jussie Smollett's Texts, Check Supports Training Fee, Not 'Attack' Fee https://t.co/gM7jcpl47O — TMZ (@TMZ) February 25, 2019

“Don’t Go” was a music video for which Smollett said he needed to lose 20 pounds, WGN reported.

Once the check became public, Smollett said it was for training, and some of his texts to his trainer referred to nutrition and menus, TMZ reported.