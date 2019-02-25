Driver killed in solo car crash near Petco Park

Posted 2:13 PM, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 02:26PM, February 25, 2019

A person was killed Monday in a solo vehicle collision on I-5 near Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — One person was killed Monday afternoon in a solo car crash on Interstate 5 in San Diego’s East Village neighborhood.

The fatal accident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, near Imperial Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene.

The wreck left all southbound lanes on the interstate blocked for a time, prompting the CHP to issue a congestion alert for the area. As of 1:35 p.m., one lane had been reopened.

