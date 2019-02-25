Man murders brother of woman he accidentally killed with car last year, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORREST CITY, Ark. - Police are investigating a murder they say was the result of a feud between a man and the family of the woman he accidentally killed months ago.

Forrest City Police Department investigators said Rashad Green, 31, shot and killed Louis Moore, 41, Saturday night outside a convenience store at the corner of Cook Avenue and North Division Street.

Investigators said it all stemmed from an ongoing feud that began when Green accidentally hit and killed Moore’s sister, Lakisha Moore, 39, last June as she walked across the street with her three young daughters.

“If that man would have been behind bars for killing his sister, this would have never happened. He would have never been able to take another life," Louis Moore's fiancee, Kiliefia Earl, told WREG. "The police down here do nothing. He was able to walk free, he didn’t even do two days behind bars behind that. Two days.”

Green told police he shot Moore because he thought he was reaching for a gun.

But while Earl admits the family was angry over Green not getting jail time in Lakisha’s death, she says rumors of a feud aren’t true.

“There was not an ongoing feud," she said. "That man didn’t do nothing. He was going to the store to get his kids some candy, to get me something to drink so he could come home to us. That was it.”

Surveillance video captured the aftermath of the shooting. It shows Green running into the store with what appears to be the gun still in his hand, frantically yelling for employees to call police.

He then tries to hide in a back room, coming out every few minutes and pacing back and forth while still holding onto the gun.

Within minutes, police and EMTs pull up and Green surrenders.

But seeing him go to jail isn’t enough for Moore’s family – they want him to stay there this time.

“Something has to be done about this... because if it doesn’t, he’ll take another life and he’ll walk again," Earl said.

Meanwhile, she's left wondering how to break the news to her and her fiance’s children.

“We got two beautiful babies together, two of them. And they think he’s coming home right now. They think he’s just taking a nap right now and I gotta go get them," she said. "It’s not right.”

Moore also had two other kids and had been taking care of his three nieces since his sister’s death – a responsibility Earl now says she’ll take on.

“I’m gonna do my best to take care of everybody, like he would want me to do," she said.

Green is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond in the St. Francis County Jail.

The Moore family has started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.