Man pleads not guilty to 4 armed robberies of local businesses

SAN DIEGO — An ex-convict suspected of carrying out armed robberies at four San Diego businesses over a 10-day period last month — including two on the same day — pleaded not guilty Monday to four counts of robbery.

Robb Gabriel Dally, 26, is accused of robbing two Metro PCS stores, a gas station and a fast-food restaurant during the latter part of January.

Detectives took Dally into custody without incident about 2:45 p.m. last Thursday in the 4100 block of Market Street in Mount Hope, according to San Diego police.

Dally allegedly threatened employees with a handgun while robbing Metro PCS stores in the 3100 block of Ocean View Boulevard and the 3500 block of University Avenue on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23, respectively; a Shell station in the 2400 block of F Street and a Jack in the Box restaurant in the 1600 block of Euclid Avenue, both on Jan. 31.

Investigators identified Dally as the alleged perpetrator in the spree of holdups through surveillance video captured at the scenes of the crimes, San Diego Police Department Lt. Martha Sainz said.

San Diego County Superior Court Judge Jay Bloom granted the prosecution’s request to raise Dally’s bail to $1 million due to the number of robberies he’s accused of committing, along with his alleged use of a firearm in each holdup.

Dally is slated to return to court March 6 for a readiness conference.