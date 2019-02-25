Man found dead on Lincoln Park sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man died on a sidewalk in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood and police were investigating, authorities said Monday.

Police and firefighters responded at 11:11 p.m. Sunday to a report of a person down in the 300 block of 47th Street, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

"A male was found on the sidewalk, suffering from apparent trauma to his upper body," Dobbs said.

Firefighters attempted life-saving measures but the man, believed in his 20s or 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Dobbs said.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.