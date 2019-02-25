Mama Great Dane gives birth to whopping 19 healthy puppies

KINGMAN, Ariz. – A Great Dane gave birth to 19 healthy puppies Saturday morning, with a little help from an animal hospital.

The Kingman Animal Hospital took to Facebook to announce the birth of the puppies, which were delivered by C section.

Officials for the animal hospital, located at 1650 E Northern Avenue in Kingsman, said the puppies were cleared from the medical staff.

“All puppies seemed to be in good health and crying and very active. They will be put in warming units until the mother is awake,” the officials said.

More photos: