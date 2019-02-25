× FBI releases photos of serial bank robber

SAN DIEGO – The FBI Monday released surveillance photos of a robber who is believed to have robbed six credit unions in San Diego and Chula Vista in the last three months.

The series of holdups began on Dec. 28 at a Mission Federal Credit Union on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard. The most recent robbery was last Saturday at a California Coast Credit Union in Chula Vista.

Investigators say that the robber always passes a teller a demand note and leaves when the teller gives him cash. He never displayed a weapon during any of the robberies.

The robber wore similar clothing in several of the robberies, including grey gloves, glasses or sunglasses and hats or hoods to cover his head. In two of the robberies, he carried a motorcycle helmet into the credit unions. In two other robberies, he held a calculator to his ear as if it were a cell phone.

The robber is described as a thin, roughly 5-foot-7-inch, 140- pound white man. During some of the heists, he had patchy, reddish-brown beard growth.

The FBI said the man is responsible for the following robberies:

12/28/18 at 4:10 p.m.: Mission Federal Credit Union at 4250 Claremont Mesa Blvd., San Diego 1/29/19 at 2:25 p.m.: Cal Coast Credit Union, 4265 Genesee Ave., San Diego 2/7/19 at 3:45 p.m.: San Diego County Credit Union, 11965 Bernardo Plaza Dr., San Diego 2/9/19 at 11:02 a.m., Mission Federal Credit Union, 4250 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego 2/16/19 at 12:06 p.m.: Mission Federal Credit Union, 10393 Spring Canyon Rd. San Diego 2/23/19 at 1:55 p.m.: California Coast Credit Union, 1741 Eastlake Parkway, Chula Vista.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.