After 80 years, 4 siblings meet for the first time thanks to DNA test

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Four siblings, ages 84, 88, 93, and 102, met for the first time on Sunday in Boynton Beach, WPTV reported.

After a lifetime of not knowing each other existed, the siblings connected thanks to DNA testing done through Ancestry.com. It turns out that the four of them have the same father.

That man divorced his first wife, changed his last name and started a new life with a new family — never revealing the fact that the other family existed.

But generations later, family members did an ancestry DNA test and discovered each other.

A couple of them happen to live just 10 minutes away from each other, go to the same synagogue and even had the same barber.