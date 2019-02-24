Woman suffers fractured back in hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — A 59-year-old woman suffered a fractured back when she was struck by a hit-and-run motorist in the Clairemont Mesa West community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.

The woman was crossing westbound in the south crosswalk when she was hit a little before 6:25 p.m. Saturday by a vehicle that had been going westbound on Derrick Drive and made a left turn to southbound Genesee Avenue, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Police had no description of the vehicle or the motorist. Paramedics rushed the woman to an area hospital with a fractured back, Heims said.

Anyone who saw the crash was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580- 8477.