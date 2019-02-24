San Diego’s Adam Lambert performs with Queen at Oscars

Posted 8:50 PM, February 24, 2019, by and

LOS ANGELES — San Diego native Adam Lambert joined Queen to open the 91st Academy Awards with a special performance highlighting the Oscar-nominated hit “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

After rocking renditions of “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions,” “Rhapsody” lead Rami Malek took home the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

The film also won awards for Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Film Editing

Lambert, who famously got his start on “American Idol,” filled the vocal shoes of Freddie Mercury. “We will rock The Oscars,” he tweeted last week after the performance was announced.

The singer, songwriter and actor was born in Indiana but spent his childhood in San Diego, where his family moved shortly after his birth.

Check out our full list of winners from Hollywood’s biggest night.

Adam Lambert and Brian May of Queen perform onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.