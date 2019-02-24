San Diego’s Adam Lambert performs with Queen at Oscars

LOS ANGELES — San Diego native Adam Lambert joined Queen to open the 91st Academy Awards with a special performance highlighting the Oscar-nominated hit “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

"We will… We will… ROCK YOU." Queen and Adam Lambert get the 2019 #Oscars started with a bang. https://t.co/RbE291ZMLq pic.twitter.com/T0LKvEoXiM — ABC News (@ABC) February 25, 2019

After rocking renditions of “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions,” “Rhapsody” lead Rami Malek took home the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

The film also won awards for Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Film Editing

Lambert, who famously got his start on “American Idol,” filled the vocal shoes of Freddie Mercury. “We will rock The Oscars,” he tweeted last week after the performance was announced.

The singer, songwriter and actor was born in Indiana but spent his childhood in San Diego, where his family moved shortly after his birth.

