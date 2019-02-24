Firefighters contain blaze at North County apartment building

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Firefighters in Oceanside knocked down a fire at a small apartment building in Oceanside Sunday.

More than two dozen fire personnel — including five engines — from the Oceanside Fire Department responded to a 9:46 a.m. call in the 300 block of South Ditmar Street, two blocks east of South Coast Highway.

The first engine to arrive found smoke coming from the four-apartment building, as firefighters made their way inside and located the blaze in a bedroom. The arriving crew contained the fire while subsequent crews hurried to evacuate the rest of the building.

Their efforts likely prevented the building’s other residents from being displaced, Battalion Chief Scott G. Stein said.

“It was a very good, coordinated, aggressive attack,” he said.

One of the apartments’ residents suffered minor injuries but declined transport to the hospital.

Authorities have not determined the exact cause of the fire.