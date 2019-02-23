Gas leak near Horton Plaza prompts evacuations
SAN DIEGO — A gas leak in downtown San Diego Saturday afternoon shut down several blocks as emergency responders scrambled to evacuate buildings around a construction site just east of Horton Plaza.
Police and fire rescue crews were dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. to the leak at a construction site at Fifth Avenue and E Street. At least one building and several ground-level businesses were evacuated. No injuries have been reported.
Pedestrians and vehicles were barred on E Street from Fourth Avenue to Sixth Avenue, as well as Fifth Avenue from Broadway south to F Street.
Authorities have not disclosed the cause of the leak, but several witnesses said construction workers struck a natural gas line.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.