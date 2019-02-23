12 people injured in crash near Safari Park

Posted 5:26 PM, February 23, 2019, by , Updated at 05:28PM, February 23, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A dozen people were hurt in a crash near the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Saturday, officials confirmed.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of San Pasqual Valley Road and San Pasqual Road, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Twelve people were injured and were being rushed to the hospital, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No information about what caused the crash was immediately available.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.