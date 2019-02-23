12 people injured in crash near Safari Park

SAN DIEGO — A dozen people were hurt in a crash near the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Saturday, officials confirmed.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of San Pasqual Valley Road and San Pasqual Road, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Twelve people were injured and were being rushed to the hospital, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No information about what caused the crash was immediately available.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.