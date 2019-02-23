1 person killed in Alpine shooting

SAN DIEGO — A person was killed in a shooting in Alpine Saturday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Victoria Drive, not far from Interstate 8 in the rural East County town.

A person was detained in connection with the attack a short time after the shooting, officials said. Deputies were still searching the area to make sure there were no other victims.

No information about the victim was immediately released.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.