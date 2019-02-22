Storm brings Mount Laguna heaviest snowfall in years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT LAGUNA, Calif. -- One of the places hit hardest during the week's winter storm was Mount Laguna, with locals saying they hadn't seen this much snowfall in years.

"This is the most we’ve had in probably four or five years -- at least at one time -- and it came down so fast," Tom, the owner of Mount Laguna Lodge, told FOX 5.

Last year, Tom said the area received a total of about 12 inches all season. This year, he estimates the area got about two feet of snow in less than 48 hours.

After all the active snowfall comes the cleanup, with the Department of Public Works making regular trips up and down the mountain to plow the roads. Officials are reminding the public that just because the snowfall has stopped, it doesn’t mean the roads are suddenly safe.

"If you’re not prepared to be out here in this challenging weather, you’re not going to have a good time," warned Sgt. Billy Uelen with the San Diego Sheriff's Department. "There is just a packed layer of snow that still remains. The temperature is still between 20 and 25 degrees up here. In the shade, it’s staying super icy."

Chain requirements remain in effect if you are heading up the mountain this weekend. The Sheriff's Department estimates they may even remain in effect through Monday.