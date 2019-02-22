Residents nervous after storm downs trees, floods South Bay parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA , Calif. -- Two South Bay parks reopened Friday after a powerful storm caused flooding and knocked down trees.

In Hilltop Park, a Eucalyptus tree came came crashing down Thursday, narrowly missing homes and taking out part of a fence. Wind and rain knocked down a tree at Eucalyptus Park as well, city officials said.

Storm cleanup continues. Hilltop Park in #ChulaVista is back open after a huge eucalyptus tree came crashing down. Hear from neighbors at 4/5/6 #LiveOnFox5 ⁦@fox5sandiego⁩ pic.twitter.com/lcZ7Mmcv9o — Justina Myers (@JustinaReports) February 22, 2019

Sergio Melendrez, a homeowner who lives near Hilltop Park, said flooding is also always a concern. He said a storm channel that runs through the park floods during heavy rainfall.

A powerful December storm brought the muddy floodwater knee-deep inside his home, causing several thousand dollars worth of damage.

“Obviously this needs to be updated. It can no longer hold the amount of water that comes through here," Melendrez told FOX 5. “It’s only a matter of time before someone really gets hurt by a fallen tree or a kid getting carried away by the current. It's intense."

Crews will remove the downed trees when the saturated ground dries out and they can safely get their equipment there, city officials said.