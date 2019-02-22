Mission Bay High on lockdown over reports of weapon

Posted 11:22 AM, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26AM, February 22, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Mission Bay High School was on lockdown late Friday morning over reports of a person bringing a weapon on campus, San Diego Unified School District confirmed.

The lockdown happened after 10 a.m. at the campus on Grand Avenue in Pacific Beach. The school has about 1,000 students in attendance.

Police were searching the campus for any signs of the weapon. SDUSD said more details about whether a person was in custody and when the lockdown would be lifted would be available soon.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

