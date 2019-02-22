Man sentenced for deadly stabbing

SAN DIEGO — A man who fatally stabbed an acquaintance at the victim’s home in Clairemont was sentenced Friday to 16 years in state prison.

Brandon Ingram, 34, pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter in the Nov. 21, 2016, stabbing death of 31-year-old Brandon Labastida.

San Diego police Lt. Shawn Takeuchi testified at a preliminary hearing that the victim’s sister — whose husband is the defendant’s brother — told him that Ingram and her sibling had a strained relationship. She told the lawman that they did things that she didn’t agree with, including drugs, and she kept them away from her two young daughters.

Ingram’s brother, Jordan, testified that Labastida’s mother called him between 3 and 4 a.m. and told him that her son had been stabbed.

The witness said a friend called later and told him, “Your brother killed Brandon Labastida.”

Authorities said that sometime after midnight on Nov. 21, 2016, Ingram went to a home on Channing Street, near Limerick Avenue, where the victim was known to hang out.

Labastida answered Ingram’s knock on the door and an altercation ensued, and the defendant was hit in the head with a screen door. Ingram pulled out a 12-inch-long knife and stabbed the victim once in the upper body, severing his aorta, prosecutors said.

Others in the house called 911, and Labastida was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Ingram fled the scene and was arrested later. In addition to the voluntary manslaughter count, Ingram admitted an allegation of using a knife in the killing, as well as having a prison prior, stemming from a 2012 robbery conviction.