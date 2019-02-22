× Man grabs, chokes toddler on side of road: police

SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested Friday after he allegedly grabbed and choked a toddler on a Colina del Sol roadside, authorities reported.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately available, assaulted the girl in the 4300 block of 50th Street about 11:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The suspect was arrested in the area a short time later.

Medics took the victim to Rady Children’s Hospital, Officer John Buttle said. Her condition was not released.

The motive for the assault was unclear.