Icy roads prompt closure of I-8 at Alpine

ALPINE, Calif. - All lanes of Interstate 8 between Descanso and Ocotillo are shut down due to snow and ice on the road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The closure of the eastbound lanes starts at East Willows Road and the westbound lanes are closed at In-Koh-Pah Park Road.

The snow and ice-covered roads created issues for drivers overnight. Multiple crashes could be seen in the area, where cars had flipped and spun out. One driver walked away with only a bruised knee after their car had flipped.

Caltrans crews worked throughout the night to clear snow from the roads.

Many drivers were not prepared for the road conditions and were forced to turn around and head west towards San Diego. Some drivers who were stuck in the traffic were seen sleeping to pass time.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, officials closed I-8 from state Route 79 to East Willows Road due to snow and ice, according to Caltrans.