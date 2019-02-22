Driver killed after crashing into tree near Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. – A motorist was killed Friday morning in a solo vehicle crash into a tree off a rural highway near Ramona, authorities said.

It happened around 6:05 a.m. on state Route 67 near Shady Bend, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

Crews responded to the scene and found a vehicle had crashed into a tree, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, Sanchez said. No details about the victim were immediately available.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.